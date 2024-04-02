Mets RHP Tylor Megill hits the injured list with a shoulder strain

NEW YORK (AP) — Tylor Megill has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. The New York Mets’ right-hander was limited to four innings in his season debut Sunday. It is the fourth trip to the injured list in the last three seasons for Megill. He missed more than three months with a right shoulder strain in 2022. He said the discomfort in 2022 was much more intense than what he experienced Sunday. Megill will be shut down from throwing for five to seven days.

