Mets RHP Paul Blackburn won’t pitch against the Blue Jays because of a sore back

TORONTO (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Paul Blackburn won’t pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays this series because of a sore lower back, manager Carlos Mendoza said. Blackburn had been expected to come off the 15-day injured list to face the Blue Jays. Instead, right-hander Tylor Megill was set to start Monday for the Mets, who are tied with Atlanta for the final NL wild card spot with 19 games remaining. Blackburn (5-4, 4.66 ERA) was forced out in the third inning of an Aug. 23 start against San Diego after he was hit on his pitching hand by a line drive.

