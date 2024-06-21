Mets RHP Luis Severino moves up to start against the Cubs instead of facing the Yankees

CHICAGO (AP) — Mets right-hander Luis Severino will start on Sunday against the Cubs instead of facing the Yankees in the first Subway Series of the season. Severino spent his first eight seasons with the Yankees, going 54-37 with a 3.79 ERA. He signed a $13 million, one-year contract with the Mets over the winter. The 30-year-old Severino was in line to face his former team on Tuesday night. But he was moved up to the finale against the Cubs, and David Peterson was pushed back from Sunday to the opener of the two-game set at Citi Field.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.