Mets RHP Kodai Senga to throw batting practice on Sunday in Florida

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga is expected to throw batting practice in his comeback from a capsule strain in his pitching shoulder. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza says Senga will throw about 20 pitches to hitters at the team’s facility in Florida. The team will make a decision on the next step for Senga after that session. The Mets placed right-hander Sean Reid-Foley on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement before their game at the Chicago Cubs. Left-hander Danny Young was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

