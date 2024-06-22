Mets RHP Kodai Senga to throw batting practice on Sunday in Florida

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga responds to questions during a news interview before the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga is expected to throw batting practice in his comeback from a capsule strain in his pitching shoulder. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza says Senga will throw about 20 pitches to hitters at the team’s facility in Florida. The team will make a decision on the next step for Senga after that session. The Mets placed right-hander Sean Reid-Foley on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement before their game at the Chicago Cubs. Left-hander Danny Young was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.