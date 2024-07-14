Mets RHP Kodai Senga throws 66 pitches over 4 2/3 innings in latest Triple-A rehab start

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher Kodai Senga allowed one run over 4 2/3 innings in his third minor league rehab start. The right-hander threw 40 of his 66 pitches for strikes in his second start for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday. He allowed a pair of singles, walked two and struck out three. The run, which scored on a fourth-inning sacrifice fly, was the first allowed by Senga across his three rehab starts. Senga has been out since early spring training with a right shoulder capsule strain. He is expected to join the Mets’ rotation by late July or early August.

