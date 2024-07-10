Mets RHP Kodai Senga throws 52 pitches over 2 2/3 scoreless innings in Triple-A rehab start

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga has tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings of two-hit ball in his second minor league rehab start. Sidelined all season by a shoulder injury, the right-hander threw 30 of his 52 pitches for strikes with Triple-A Syracuse against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, a New York Yankees affiliate. He struck out three, walked two and uncorked a pair of wild pitches. Senga made his first rehab start last Wednesday with High-A Brooklyn, throwing 25 of 35 pitches for strikes in 2 2/3 hitless innings. He struck out six of the nine batters he faced without issuing a walk against Hudson Valley.

