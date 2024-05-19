Mets reliever Edwin Díaz open to demotion from closer role as struggles mount and confidence wanes

MIAMI (AP) — Edwin Díaz is open to a change to help ignite the slumping New York Mets — even if that means losing his role as closer. Amid a terrible start to the 2024 season in which he has blown two consecutive save chances and three of his last four, the star Mets closer said he would be willing to move out of the closer role as his struggles continue. The star closer with a $102 million contract has a 10.80 ERA over his last eight appearances after serving up four homers in 8 1/3 innings.

