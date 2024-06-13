Mets reinstate closer Edwin Díaz from injured list and send LHP Danny Young to minors

NEW YORK (AP) — Edwin Díaz has been activated from the injured list by the New York Mets, and manager Carlos Mendoza reiterated the struggling reliever will immediately return to the closer role. To open a roster spot, New York optioned Danny Young to Triple-A Syracuse — leaving Jake Diekman as the only left-hander in the bullpen. Young was 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA in nine appearances for the Mets, striking out 12 in nine innings. Díaz had been sidelined since May 29 with a right shoulder impingement. Before going on the IL, he blew three consecutive save chances and four out of five. He also squandered a four-run lead in the ninth inning on May 18 at Miami but was not charged with a blown save.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.