Mets reinstate catcher Francisco Alvarez from injured list in time for homestand against Marlins

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have reinstated catcher Francisco Alvarez from the 10-day injured list. Alvarez could be in the starting lineup Tuesday night to start a three-game homestand against the Miami Marlins. Alvarez has been sidelined since having surgery April 23 to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. He injured the finger after slipping while rounding first base against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets designated catcher Tomás Nido for assignment to create roster space for Alvarez. Alvarez was hitting .236 with one home run and eight RBIs in 16 games before the injury.

