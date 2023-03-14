Mets’ Quintana out until at least July with rib injury

By STEVE MEGARGEE The Associated Press
New York Mets pitcher Jose Quintana pauses during spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

Left-hander José Quintana won’t make his New York Mets debut until at least July because of a stress fracture in his rib. The Mets are relieved that the prognosis wasn’t even more severe. Mets general manager Billy Eppler told reporters Tuesday that a scan revealed a lesion on the impacted rib. Quintana went to New York to visit an orthopedic tumor specialist for a biopsy and additional scans that revealed the lesion was benign.

