Mets put struggling closer Edwin Díaz on IL with shoulder impingement, then Alonso exits after HBP

NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling closer Edwin Díaz has been placed on the 15-day injured list by the New York Mets with a right shoulder impingement. The team made the announcement about 15 minutes before its series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. In another discouraging development moments later, slugger Pete Alonso exited the game after getting hit on the right hand by a pitch in the first inning. Left-handed reliever Josh Walker was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to take Díaz’s roster spot. Earlier in the day, the Mets said Walker had been optioned to Syracuse following Tuesday’s doubleheader to make room for lefty David Peterson, who came off the 60-day IL to start Wednesday’s game.

