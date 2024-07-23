Mets put Scott on injured list with sprained elbow ligament; Senga set for season debut Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets rookie Christian Scott has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a sprained ligament in his right elbow, sidelining New York’s top pitching prospect indefinitely. Scott is 0-3 with a 4.56 ERA in nine major league starts since making his debut May 4 with an impressive performance at Tampa Bay. He mentioned his elbow was aching following Sunday’s outing in Miami, and he underwent an MRI on Tuesday when the Mets returned home. Scott was put on the IL with a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow, and left-hander Alex Young was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. New York manager Carlos Mendoza says Scott will be examined by multiple doctors before it’s determined how much time he could miss.

