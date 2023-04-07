Mets placing Narváez on IL, Álvarez could be called up

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets catcher Omar Narváez will be placed on the injured list with a strained left calf that will likely sideline him several weeks. The Mets announced Thursday that Narváez had an MRI that revealed a medium- to high-grade strain. The team said the typical timeline for recovery from that kind of injury is eight to nine weeks. It will likely open a roster spot for Mets top prospect Francisco Álvarez, who hit two home runs in four games for Triple-A Syracuse. The power-hitting catcher is considered one of the top prospects in all of baseball. Álvarez debuted in the majors late last September and played in five regular-season games before being included on the Mets’ playoff roster.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.