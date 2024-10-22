Mets pitcher Paul Blackburn had a procedure to repair leaking spinal fluid, team says

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Paul Blackburn had a procedure this month to repair leaking spinal fluid. The issue sidelined Blackburn in September and caused him to miss New York’s playoff run that ended Sunday with a Game 6 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. The team announced Tuesday that Blackburn underwent a cerebrospinal fluid leak repair on Oct. 11 with Dr. Wouter Schievink at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. Blackburn could return to play in four to five months, the Mets said, which would put him on the mound during spring training next year. The right-hander was acquired from Oakland at the July 30 trade deadline but made only five starts for the Mets.

