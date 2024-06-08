Mets pitcher Kodai Senga won’t be back before All-Star break

LONDON (AP) — New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza says Kodai Senga won’t make his season debut until after the All-Star break. The team’s projected No. 1 starter has been sidelined all season by a capsule strain in his pitching shoulder. Senga has been long-tossing and the manager adds ““Hopefully he can start throwing bullpens at some point at the beginning of next week.”

