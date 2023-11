Mets pitcher David Peterson to miss start of season following hip surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher David Peterson is projected to miss the start of next season following surgery to repair a torn labrum in left hip. New York says Peterson had the operation on Monday at the Hospital for Special Surgery. The team did not say why he waited more than a month after the season ended to have the procedure. The Mets said a typical return to play is six to seven months, a timeline that would have Peterson return in May or June. A 28-year-old left-hander, Peterson was 3-8 with a 5.03 ERA in 21 starts and six relief appearances with the Mets.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.