Mets, Phillies set for 1,082nd head-to-head game and 1st in a playoff series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Take a look at the great moments in the Mets-Phillies rivalry and one thing is missing. The Mets and Phillies have never played each other in the playoffs. The 1,081 all-time meetings between the Mets and Phillies since New York’s inception into the National League in 1962 have yielded all kinds of moments for the highlight reel. None bigger than the start of the best-of-five NL Division Series on Saturday in Philadelphia. The NL East champion Phillies went 7-6 against the Mets this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.