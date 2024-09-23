Mets’ Pete Alonso tips helmet to Citi Field fans after prompting from home plate umpire

NEW YORK (AP) — Playing perhaps his final home game for the New York Mets, Pete Alonso tipped his helmet to Citi Field fans after being prompted by home plate umpire John Libka. Alonso went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in the Mets’ 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night. With a week left in the season, New York is in position for the second NL wild card and two games ahead of Atlanta for the final postseason berth. Alonso is hitting .244 with 31 homers and 86 RBIs. He can become a free agent after the World Series.

