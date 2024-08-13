Mets’ P Scott starts throwing program, hopes to return this season from sprained elbow ligament

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets rookie Christian Scott has started a throwing program with the hope of rejoining the New York lineup this season after being sidelined due to a sprained ligament in his pitching elbow. The Mets’ top pitching prospect threw 35 times at a distance of 75 feet on Tuesday, after throwing approximately 25 times from 60 feet on Sunday. Scott, who is 0-3 with a 4.56 ERA in nine major league starts since making his debut May 4 with an impressive performance at Tampa Bay, was put on the injured list on July 22 with a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The 25-year-old is hoping to get back in action this season.

