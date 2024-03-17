Mets owner Steven Cohen doesn’t expect long-term deal with star Pete Alonso before season ends

By The Associated Press
New York Mets' Pete Alonso fouls off a pitch during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, March 1, 2024, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets owner Steve Cohen doesn’t expect to sign a long-term contract with star first baseman Pete Alonso before the end of the season. Alonso has a $20.5 million, one-year contract and can become a free agent after the World Series. Cohen says: “We haven’t had any discussion and I think at this point, for Pete, it’s best for him to go and have a great year and not be distracted.” Alonso has a .251 batting average with 192 homers, 498 RBIs and a .870 OPS in five major league seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.