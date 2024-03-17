Mets owner Steven Cohen doesn’t expect long-term deal with star Pete Alonso before season ends

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets owner Steve Cohen doesn’t expect to sign a long-term contract with star first baseman Pete Alonso before the end of the season. Alonso has a $20.5 million, one-year contract and can become a free agent after the World Series. Cohen says: “We haven’t had any discussion and I think at this point, for Pete, it’s best for him to go and have a great year and not be distracted.” Alonso has a .251 batting average with 192 homers, 498 RBIs and a .870 OPS in five major league seasons.

