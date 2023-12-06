Mets owner Steve Cohen went to Japan to meet with pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns went to Japan before the winter meetings to speak with free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and his family. Stearns says “I think it demonstrates Steve’s commitment to do everything he possibly can to bring players to New York.” A 25-year-old right-hander, Yamamoto was 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA this season for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Pacific League, striking out 169 and walking 28 in 164 innings. Major League Baseball teams have until Jan. 4 to sign him.

