Mets owner Steve Cohen went to Japan to meet with pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - Yoshinobu Yamamoto, of Japan, pitches to Australia in the first inning of a Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Sunday, March 12, 2023. Yamamoto will become a free agent Tuesday and major league teams can sign him through 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 4. Nippon Professional Baseball notified Major League Baseball that the 25-year-old right-hander’s club, the Orix Buffaloes, was posting him for availability to MLB teams. MLB notified the 30 teams of the posting on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eugene Hoshiko]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns went to Japan before the winter meetings to speak with free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and his family. Stearns says “I think it demonstrates Steve’s commitment to do everything he possibly can to bring players to New York.” A 25-year-old right-hander, Yamamoto was 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA this season for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Pacific League, striking out 169 and walking 28 in 164 innings. Major League Baseball teams have until Jan. 4 to sign him.

