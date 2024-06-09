Mets owner Steve Cohen says fans ‘have been through worse,’ eyes turnaround

LONDON (AP) — New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says his team can still turn around its season and fans “have been through worse.” Cohen praised his front office and manager Carlos Mendoza during a news conference before Sunday’s final of the two-game London Series, a day after Philadelphia won the opener 7-2. The Mets entered Sunday’s game against their NL East rival nine games under .500, just over seven weeks from the trade deadline. Cohen, who bought the team ahead of the 2021 season, interacted with fans during the London trip.

