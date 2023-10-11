Mets owner Steve Cohen hopes to build casino adjacent to Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets owner Steve Cohen hopes to construct a casino adjacent to Citi Field as a way to attract people to the area near the ballpark. Cohen, who bought the Mets before the 2021 season, hopes to create attractions near the stadium in Queens in the manner of other teams. He said right now “the only thing you can do at Citi Field is get your hubcap changed or maybe get back a catalytic converter.” New York State this year authorized three casino licenses for New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and many groups have discussed proposals.

