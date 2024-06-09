Mets owner Steve Cohen eyes turnaround and says fans ‘have been through worse’

LONDON (AP) — New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says his team can still turn around its season and fans “have been through worse.” Cohen praised his front office and manager Carlos Mendoza during a news conference Sunday before the Mets rallied for a 6-5 win over the rival Philadelphia Phillies to split their two-game London Series. The victory left the Mets eight games under .500 just more than seven weeks from the July 30 trade deadline. Cohen, who bought the team ahead of the 2021 season, interacted with fans during the London trip.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.