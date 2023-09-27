Mets owner Steve Cohen apologizes to Marlins for soggy field that forced doubleheader

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets owner Steven Cohen has apologized to the Miami Marlins and their fans for the circumstances that led to Tuesday night’s series opener between the teams getting postponed. The game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday, affecting Miami’s pitching plans in the final days of a heated playoff race and angering team officials, according to a report by The Athletic. The infield at Citi Field wasn’t covered with a tarp for at least some portion of last weekend, when rain from Tropical Storm Ophelia began pelting New York City for four straight days. The tarp was on the field Tuesday, but when showers finally subsided in the late afternoon and the tarp was removed, the field was too soggy to play.

