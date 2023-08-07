Mets option 3B Baty to Triple-A Syracuse for a reset, place OF Marte on IL with groin strain

NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling third baseman Brett Baty was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday in a move Mets manager Buck Showalter described as a “reset.” The Mets also placed outfielder Starling Marte on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain that has bothered him for most of the season. Baty homered in his first at-bat in Atlanta last August but has struggled for most of his career so far. He batted .184 in 11 games last season and is hitting .216 with seven homers and 27 RBIs this season. In the second year of a four-year, $78 million contract, Marte is hitting .248 with five homers, 28 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 86 games.

