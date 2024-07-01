Mets OF Brandon Nimmo sits out against Nationals after fainting in hotel room and cutting forehead

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo will miss Monday night’s game against the Washington Nationals after fainting in his hotel room overnight and hitting his head when he fell. Manager Carlos Mendoza says Nimmo cut his forehead, but did not have a concussion. Nimmo told reporters he woke up not feeling well around 5:15 a.m. He went to the bathroom, cramped up and fainted. When he came to and got up from the floor, he was bleeding from the head and wasn’t sure why. He called the Mets’ trainers, who went to his room to assist him. Nimmo went to the hospital Monday for tests, including a CT scan, but arrived at the ballpark before gametime. Mendoza says all the tests came back negative.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.