Mets newcomer Verlander pitches 3 innings in spring debut

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched three smooth innings in his first outing since signing with the New York Mets. The 40-year-old ace allowed one run and two hits, striking out three without a walk. Verlander won his third Cy Young Award last season and helped the Houston Astros win the World Series. Verlander felt fine in his spring training debut as the Mets beat the Miami Marlins 15-4. Verlander got his first up-close look at the pitch clock Major League Baseball is using this year. He said he’ll work to slightly speed up his routine before taking his warmup pitches to begin each inning.

