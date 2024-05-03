Mets moving struggling starter Houser to bullpen

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The New York Mets have moved struggling starter Adrian Houser to the bullpen for at least one turn through the rotation. Houser allowed four runs over five innings in Thursday’s 7-6, 11-inning win over the Chicago Cubs. He is 0-3 with an 8.16 ERA in six starts this season. The Mets will have right-hander Christian Scott start in his major league debut in Saturday night’s game against Tampa Bay. Scott went 3-0 with a 3.20 ERA in five starts with Triple-A Syracuse. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza hasn’t ruled out using a six-man rotation.

