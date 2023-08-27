Mets message to Ohtani: `Please don’t break anything else, Shohei’

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets had a message for Shohei Othani when the Los Angeles Angels two-way star walked to the plate in the first inning: “PLEASE DON’T BREAK ANYTHING ELSE, SHOHEI” read an all-capital letters plea next to his photo on the giant 17,400-square-foot center-field videoboard.Ohtani’s foul ball in the first inning Saturday night damaged a video panel in right field as a crowd of 35,890 gasped.

