Mets’ McNeil has torn elbow ligament, not expected to need surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow but the 2022 NL batting champion is not expected to need surgery. McNeil was placed on the 10-day injured list by the New York Mets, ending his season. The injury was diagnosed Wednesday, after McNeil went 1 for 4 in a doubleheader opener against Miami. He is to receive a PRP injection on Friday. McNeil said he was injured Sept. 11 when he slid awkwardly while being tagged out at second base by Arizona’s Jordan Lawlar while trying to stretch a fifth-inning single.

