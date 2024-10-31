Mets make first move of offseason, agreeing to 1-year contract with pitcher Dylan Covey

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets made their first move of the offseason, agreeing to a one-year contract with 33-year-old right-hander Dylan Covey. Covey went 0-2 with a 2.66 ERA, 19 strikeouts and nine walks over 20 1/3 innings in 18 games this year with Philadelphia’s Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Double-A Reading and Class A Clearwater farm teams. Covey last pitched in the major leagues with Philadelphia in 2023. Covey last pitched in the major leagues with Philadelphia in 2023, going 1-3 with a 3.69 ERA in one start and 27 relief appearances.

