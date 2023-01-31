Mets lock up batting champion McNeil on $50M, 4-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Batting champion Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets have finalized a $50 million, four-year contract that prevents a salary arbitration hearing. The deal includes a $15.75 million club option for 2027. A two-time All-Star, McNeil led the majors with a .326 average last season. The second baseman asked for a raise from $3 million to $7.75 million this year while New York offered $6.25 million. McNeil turns 31 in April. He could have become a free agent following the 2024 season but agreed to push that back at least two years, possibly three.

