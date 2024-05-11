Mets LF Brandon Nimmo exits game against Braves doe to pain in his side

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo left Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves after the fourth inning with what appeared to be a pain in his side. The Mets said Nimmo had “right intercostal irritation.” Nimmo was visited by manager Carlos Mendoza and a trainer during his at-bat in the second inning against Max Fried. Nimmo appeared to motion toward his right side before taking a practice swing. He remained in the game, drew a walk and played the next two innings in the field before being replaced by Tyrone Taylor.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.