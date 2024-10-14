Mets’ Kodai Senga struggles with control, knocked out in 2nd inning by Dodgers in NLCS opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York Mets starter Kodai Senga lasted just 10 batters and got only four outs in the National League Championship opener, struggling with control as the Los Angeles Dodgers took a 3-0, second-inning lead. The Japanese right-hander, making just his third start this year, walked four of his first eight batters, including three in a row in a 14-pitch span in the first inning. He threw strikes on three of his first 16 pitches and seven of 23 overall in the first inning.Max Muncy hit a two-run single in the first and Shohei Ohtani chased Senga with an RBI single.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.