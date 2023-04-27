Mets’ Justin Verlander to make rehab start Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander is slated to make a rehab start Friday for Binghamton, the Mets’ Double-A affiliate. Verlander, who signed a two-year, $86.6 million deal with the Mets in December, has yet to debut due to a major teres strain he suffered late in spring training. He is expected to throw four innings for Binghamton, located about four hours north of Citi Field. The game was originally scheduled to start just after 5 p.m., but with steady rain in the forecast throughout the evening in upstate New York, Binghamton moved the first pitch up four hours.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.