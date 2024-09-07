Mets’ Jeff McNeil breaks his wrist and will miss the rest of the regular season

By JERRY BEACH The Associated Press
New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, left, reacts after being hit by a pitch from Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Williamson during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets’ Jeff McNeil fractured his right wrist when hit by a pitch and will miss the rest of the regular season. McNeil was struck on a protective guard covering the wrist by a 74.3 mph curveball from Cincinnati’s Brandon Williamson during the fifth inning of the Mets’ 6-4, 10-inning win on Friday night. McNeil played second base in the sixth but the wrist swelled, he had difficulty taking swings in the batting cage and Harrison Bader pinch hit for him in the bottom half. An MRI Saturday revealed a small fracture.

