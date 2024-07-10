Mets inspired by Citi Field tributes to late team photographer Marc Levine

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets had more than baseball on their minds throughout a picture-perfect win over Washington. The club honored longtime team photographer Marc Levine with a series of tributes Tuesday night at Citi Field, where the Mets played their first home game since his death. Nimmo said remembering Levine gave New York “extra motivation” against the Nationals because he “was always a light to be around” and players were reminded that “every day is precious.” Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen announced Levine’s unexpected death in a statement last Thursday, moments after the team wrapped up a series in Washington before traveling to Pittsburgh. Levine had been the Mets’ chief photographer since 1989.

