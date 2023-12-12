Mets infield prospect Ronny Mauricio tears right ACL in winter league, will miss season’s start

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets infield prospect Ronny Mauricio tore his right ACL during a Dominican Winter League game and will need surgery, an injury that will sideline him for a significant part of the 2024 season. The 22-year-old, who made his major league debut Sept. 1, was hurt while playing for Tigres del Licey on Sunday night. Mauricio was on first base and started for second in what appeared to be a stolen base attempt, then fell and grabbed his right knee. Mauricio hit .248 with two homers, nine RBIs and seven steals for the Mets in September during his first major league action.

