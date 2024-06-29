Mets honor Willie Mays and Jerry Grote with new uniform patches

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have debuted uniform patches honoring Willie Mays and longtime catcher Jerry Grote that will remain on all their jerseys for the rest of the season. A circular patch with Mays’ No. 24 was added to the left sleeve of the City Connect tops New York wore for its home game against the Houston Astros. Mays, who died June 18, concluded his Hall of Fame career with the Mets from 1972-73 and had his number retired by the club two years ago. On the right sleeve, Grote’s No. 15 joined “Buddy No. 3” in a pair of diamond-shaped logos on a rectangular patch the team already had been wearing this season in tribute to former shortstop Bud Harrelson. Grote and Harrelson both died this year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.