Mets head into spring training knowing expectations are high

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Heading into a season with a record payroll projected at $370 million, the New York Mets realize the expectations. Justin Verlander, the AL Cy Young Award winner signed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract, threw his first bullpen session for the Mets. New York won 101 games last year, second-most in franchise history but was unable to hold off Atlanta in the NL East after sitting atop the division for all but six days. The Mets were eliminated by San Diego in a three-game Wild Card Series.

