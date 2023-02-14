Mets head into spring training knowing expectations are high

By The Associated Press
FILE - New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander attends a news conference at Citi Field, Dec. 20, 2022, in New York. After the Atlanta Braves rallied for the division title and the Mets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, Mets owner Steve Cohen went on an epic spending spree that included the additions of pitchers Verlander and Kodai Senga. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Heading into a season with a record payroll projected at $370 million, the New York Mets realize the expectations. Justin Verlander, the AL Cy Young Award winner signed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract, threw his first bullpen session for the Mets. New York won 101 games last year, second-most in franchise history but was unable to hold off Atlanta in the NL East after sitting atop the division for all but six days. The Mets were eliminated by San Diego in a three-game Wild Card Series.

