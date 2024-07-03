Mets’ Harrison Bader leaves game at the Nationals after crashing into the outfield wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Mets center fielder Harrison Bader their game at the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning after crashing into the wall and going down awkwardly trying to make a catch in the third. The Mets said Bader was pulled for precautionary reasons. Brandon Nimmo entered the game in left field with Tyrone Taylor shifting to center and Jeff McNeil moving to right. It was Nimmo’s first game action since cutting his forehead when he fainted and fell in his hotel room on Sunday night. Bader is in his first season with the Mets.

