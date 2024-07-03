Mets’ Harrison Bader day to day with injury to neck and upper back area after crashing into wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Mets center fielder Harrison Bader injured his neck and upper back area crashing into the wall trying to make a catch at the Washington Nationals. Manager Carlos Mendoza called Bader day to day after pulling him from Tuesday night’s game in the fourth inning. Brandon Nimmo replaced Bader and drove in two runs as part of New York’s 7-2 victory in 10 innings. The Mets were without designated hitter J.D. Martinez because of a sore left ankle. Mendoza hopes Martinez’s injury does not linger more than a day or two.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.