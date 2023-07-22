Mets’ Guillorme goes on IL after injuring calf against Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Mets infielder Luis Guillorme injured his calf during the first game of New York’s day-night doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox. Guillorme was placed on the injured list. Guillorme stumbled backward while fielding Rafael Devers’ sharp grounder in the sixth inning, which bounced off his torso. He appeared to injure himself when he pursued the ball on the outfield fringe. Guillorme limped off the field and was replaced at second base. He was seen in the clubhouse wearing a walking boot after the game, which the Mets won 5-4.

