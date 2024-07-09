Mets get help for beleaguered bullpen, acquire Phil Maton from Rays in trade

NEW YORK (AP) — Seeking help for a struggling and depleted bullpen, the New York Mets have acquired reliever Phil Maton from the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named or cash. Maton was 1-2 with a 4.58 ERA and two saves in 40 appearances for the Rays this season. The 31-year-old right-hander has spent eight seasons in the majors, compiling a 4.28 ERA in 384 games for San Diego, Cleveland, Houston and Tampa Bay. He gives the Mets an experienced arm to replenish a taxed and tattered bullpen that has lost veteran left-hander Brooks Raley and right-hander Drew Smith to season-ending elbow injuries. New York has blown 16 of 37 save opportunities this season, and the relief group has an 8.16 ERA over the past 14 games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.