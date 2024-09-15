Mets’ Francisco Lindor to get scan of sore back after leaving game for second time in three days

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mets All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor will have an MRI on his sore back after it forced him out of a game for the second time in three days. Lindor left a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies with lower back discomfort in the middle of the second inning. Lindor also came out of Friday’s game in the middle of the seventh inning and was held out of the lineup on Saturday. He singled to center leading off the game Sunday and had an assist on Trea Turner’s grounder in the bottom half. Lindor said he felt the discomfort after taking the first few steps out of the batter’s box on his first-inning hit.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.