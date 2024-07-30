Mets find more pitching, add starter Paul Blackburn and reliever Huascar Brazobán in trades

NEW YORK (AP) — Staying on the hunt for pitching, the New York Mets have acquired starter Paul Blackburn from the last-place Oakland Athletics for minor league right-hander Kade Morris. New York also added reliever Huascar Brazobán in a deal with the struggling Miami Marlins for minor league infielder Wilfredo Lara. Blackburn was an All-Star in 2022 but has had trouble staying healthy at times. He missed more than two months this season with a stress reaction in his right foot before coming off the 60-day injured list last Friday and earning a win over the Angels by allowing four runs over five innings. The right-hander is 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA in nine starts and figures to slot into a Mets rotation missing injured ace Kodai Senga and rookie Christian Scott.

