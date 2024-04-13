Mets fans give slumping Francisco Lindor the Trea Turner treatment: cheers rather than boos

NEW YORK (AP) — Looking to help Francisco Lindor out of his early funk, New York Mets fans gave him the Trea Turner treatment. Cheers instead of catcalls. Warm ovations rather than angry boos. And the star shortstop was certainly appreciative. A slumping Lindor singled and walked in New York’s 6-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night, raising his batting average to .111. After the game, Lindor said it filled his heart to feel the love from Citi Field fans, who gave him a standing ovation before each at-bat just as Philadelphia crowds did for a struggling Turner last summer.

