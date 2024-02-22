Mets expect RHP Kodai Senga to start season on IL because of right shoulder strain

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — The New York Mets expect right-hander Kodai Senga to begin the season on the injured list because of a right shoulder strain. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns says an MRI was done after Senga twice expressed having shoulder fatigue. Stearns described the strain in the back of the shoulder as moderate. The 31-year-old Japanese pitcher will be shut down until symptoms subside and strength returns to his normal levels. Stearns says it’s unclear how long Senga will be sidelined. He was 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts last year in his first season with the Mets.

