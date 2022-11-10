Mets exercise options on Carlos Carrasco, John Curtiss

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New York Mets exercised a $14 million option on right-hander Carlos Carrasco and a $775,000 option on reliever John Curtiss, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery. Carrasco was 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA in his second season with the Mets, who acquired him from Cleveland in the Francisco Lindor trade in January 2021. The 35-year-old can become a free agent after next year’s World Series. Curtiss had Tommy John surgery on Sept. 7 last year, was let go by Milwaukee and signed with the Mets in April.

